Wife of man mistakenly sent to El Salvador prison says she fears for his life

The wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the Trump administration admitted to mistakenly deporting to El Salvador, said she fears for his life in the infamous maximum-security prison where he's being held alongside some of the country's most dangerous criminals. The Trump administration has acknowledged in federal court that Garcia's deportation was an "administrative error," since an immigration judge in 2019 had granted him legal protection from being sent to El Salvador, his home country.
