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"Widow's Bay" and "The Pitt" win big at Emmys

The 2026 Emmy Awards featured performances by host Mariska Hargitay, Noah Kahan and Reba McEntire, and big wins for Apple TV's "Widow's Bay" and HBO's "The Pitt." Nischelle Turner breaks it all down.
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