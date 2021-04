Why YouTube is launching Red subscription service YouTube is launching YouTube Red, betting that some users will pay the $9.99 monthly subscription fee to play its videos and music ad-free. Viewers can also watch original programming from YouTube’s biggest stars, including Swedish gamer PewDiePie, the cast of College Humor and video blogger Lilly Singh. CBS News contributor and NewYorker.com editor Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the new service.