Watch CBS News

Americans' salary expectations hit record high

Wage expectations are at their highest level in 10 years, according to new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Julia Pollak, chief economist for ZipRecruiter, joined CBS News to discuss the state of wages and the labor market.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.