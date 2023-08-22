Hilary Aftermath
Americans' salary expectations hit record high
Wage expectations are at their highest level in 10 years, according to new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Julia Pollak, chief economist for ZipRecruiter, joined CBS News to discuss the state of wages and the labor market.
