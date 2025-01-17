Watch CBS News

Why Trump moved his inauguration indoors

President-elect Donald Trump's 2024 inauguration will be held indoors as a polar vortex threatens the U.S. with frigid temperatures. CBS News' Aaron Navarro reports after a busy week for his Cabinet picks on Capitol Hill.
