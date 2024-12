Why the first successful pig kidney transplant offers new hope for thousands awaiting donors NYU Langone Health announced the groundbreaking transplant of a gene-edited pig kidney into a 53-year-old Alabama woman. Now free from dialysis, she is the only person in the world living with a pig organ, marking a major step forward as over 90,000 Americans wait for kidney transplants. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook shares more details.