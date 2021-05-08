Live

Watch CBSN Live

Why Omarosa was forced out of the White House

The Trump administration says reality-star-turned-White-House-aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman resigned to pursue other opportunities. But sources tell CBS News Chief of Staff John Kelly forced her out Tuesday night. Major Garrett reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.