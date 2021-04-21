Live

Watch CBSN Live

Why most Olympians have poor dental hygiene

It turns out that most Olympic athletes have poor dental hygiene. Dr. Steve Glassman runs a dental practice with his wife in New York City and joins CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Reena Ninan for more on why this happens.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.