Why McConnell is voting against some Trump nominees Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was the lone Republican no vote against Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence Wednesday and Thursday for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of Health and Human Services. Despite this, the Republican Party has largely remained united in confirming President Trump's Cabinet nominations. Political strategists Liza Acevedo and Kevin Sheridan join "America Decides" with analysis.