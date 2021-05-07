Live

Watch CBSN Live

Why it's so difficult for social media platforms to police fake accounts

Lawmakers slammed executives of social media companies at this week's congressional hearings. The panel demanded to know why Russian operatives were allowed to purchase ads that reached millions of Americans before, during and after last year's presidential election. CBS News contributor and Wired editor-in-chief Nick Thompson joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss how fake accounts are more damaging than political ads and why social media companies are having a tough time assessing the scope of the Russian influence operation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.