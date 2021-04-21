Why ISIS No. 2 leader's death would be a "temporary win" The U.S. is rejecting claims that Russia killed a senior ISIS leader this week. The terror group says its chief strategist and spokesman, Abu Mohammed al-Adnani, was killed near Aleppo, Syria. American officials are trying to confirm that he died in a precision airstrike carried out by coalition forces. CBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend joins "CBS This Morning" to explain why there's "nothing to suggest" Russia is responsible for taking out al-Adnani.