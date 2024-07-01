Why is the far-right gaining momentum in France? In early June, French President Emmanuel Macron called for surprise parliamentary elections in France as a direct response to the success of right-wing candidates in the European Parliament election. Macron hoped French voters would reject the far-right, but so far that hope has backfired. Max Bergmann, director of the Europe, Russia, and Eurasia program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins CBS News to discuss what the first round of French elections says about the direction of the country, and the future of President Macron.