Why is Bernie Sanders continuing his campaign?

Bernie Sanders has made it clear he plans to stay in the Democratic primary race until the convention, despite delegate math showing he can't topple Hillary Clinton. CBSN's political panel offers their thoughts on why Sanders is staying in the race.
