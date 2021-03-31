Live

Watch CBSN Live

Why has this winter been so tough?

Five inches of snow was enough to close the federal government and all the museums up and down the National Mall. And in other parts of the eastern U.S., this winter has been even more brutal. Chip Reid reports on why that may be.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.