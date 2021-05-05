Why Harvey's impact on gas prices is a global problem Gas prices have jumped almost 20 cents since Harvey made landfall one week ago. The national average is now $2.52 - the highest average price in at least two years. In Dallas, drivers lined up to fill their tanks, worried that refinery and pipeline shutdowns along the Gulf Coast would cause a gas shortage. Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy for RBC Capital Markets, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how long the price spike could last and how widespread the effects could be.