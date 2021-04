Why fast food chains are offering combo deals in 2016 A new trend in fast food is heating up competition. Burger King is the latest chain to serve up a combo meal with their "five for $4" deal. McDonald’s version is the “McPick 2.” Wendy’s, Pizza Hut and Papa John’s also recently announced deals. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins “CBS This Morning” from Chicago to discuss the chains' strategies.