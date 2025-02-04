Watch CBS News

Why Cassidy voted to advance RFK Jr.'s nomination

Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy voted to advance Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. CBS News' Nikole Killion reports from Capitol Hill on the latest developments for Trump's picks.
