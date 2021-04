Why Bo Burnham prefers to "shut up" about politics At 16, Bo Burnham uploaded his first comedy video on YouTube, becoming a viral sensation. Now 25, Burnham has a stand-up comedy special on Netflix called, Bo Burnham: Make Happy." In this interview with "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Anthony Mason, Burnham explains why he prefers to leave politics out of his humor, and how jokes keep Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump "alive" -- but not for long.