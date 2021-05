Why bipartisanship on the health care bill is unlikely Chief political correspondent at Slate and CBS News political contributor Jamelle Bouie joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" from Washington to discuss Congress' next move after the GOP health bill fell apart in the Senate Thursday night, how Reince Priebus's departure could signal the Trump administration's effort to cut ties with the GOP and what the Republican's lack of consensus on health care means for the future of the bill.