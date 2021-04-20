Live

Why Bernie Sanders supporters booed at his rally

Bernie Sanders spoke to his supporters in Philadelphia and was met with boos when he asked them to suport Hillary Clinton. CBSN political contributors Leslie Sanchez, Lis Smith and Lynda Tran talk about the tense moment on CBSN.
