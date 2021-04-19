Why aren't U.S. employees taking all of their days off? Over the past 15 years, American workers have taken less and less vacation. In 2015, 55 percent of Americans surveyed didn't use all of their vacation time, leaving 658 million days unused and 222 million days lost. But workers who refuse to take their time off may be viewed as "work martyrs." Tony Schwartz, founder and CEO of The Energy Project, which advises companies on how to become more productive, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss work-life balance.