Why are there goats in the trees? The nut of the argan tree, which grows in the Moroccan countryside of Essaouira, contains a valuable oil known for its anti-aging properties, that is popping up in everything from shampoo and body lotion to food products. But nowhere on the labels will you find the remarkable story behind how this oil was born - and the role goats' digestive tracts play in its harvesting. Jonathan Vigliotti reports. (Originally broadcast on May 15, 2016.)