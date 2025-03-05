"Whose Canal Is It?" | 60 Minutes Archive

Watch CBS News

Morley Safer visited the Panama Canal Zone in 1974, which at the time was owned by the U.S. 60 Minutes reported on the story behind the U.S. possession of a vital waterway, and Panama's struggle to gain control.
