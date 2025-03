Who will EU, Canada's retaliatory tariffs impact the most? President Trump is moving full speed ahead on tariffs. The administration imposed a 25% tariff on Wednesday on all steel and aluminum imports, and the response from America's allies has been swift. The European Union is imposing tariffs on $28 billion worth of American goods. Canada also announced its own retaliatory tariffs on $21 billion worth of U.S. products. CBS News MoneyWatch correspondent Kelly O'Grady breaks it down.