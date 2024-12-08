Watch CBS News

Who were the 2024 election's "crypto voters"?

A leading cryptocurrency executive told 60 Minutes crypto's success was not just because of the enormous amount of money the industry spent on ads. It was also because people they described as "crypto voters" turned out to cast their ballots.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.