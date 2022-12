Who is the Lockerbie bombing suspect? Ex-Libyan intelligence official accused of killing scores A former senior Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is set to make his first appearance in a U.S. federal court Monday. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joined Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano with more on what led to the suspect's transfer to U.S. custody.