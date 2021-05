White House's Karine Jean-Pierre on making history at press briefing White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre became just the second Black woman ever to lead a White House briefing when she stepped behind the podium in the James S. Brady Briefing Room on Wednesday. "I appreciate the historic nature, I really do," she said. "But I believe that you know being behind this podium, being in this room, being in this building, is not about one person."