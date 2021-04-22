Live

White House to set rules for driverless cars

The White House is set to unveil the rules for driverless cars Tuesday. The Obama administration says the federal government should be in charge of these regulations. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins CBSN with the latest.
