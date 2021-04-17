Live

White House on lockdown after shooting nearby

The White House is on lockdown after a shooting nearby. The United States Park Police said there was a shooting shortly after 3:00 pm on West Executive Drive. CBS News Radio correspondent Mark Knoller joins CBSN on the phone with the latest.
