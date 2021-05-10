White House meeting with top congressional leaders amid push to sell massive infrastructure package The White House is meeting with party leaders this week as it tries to sell President Biden's $4 trillion dollar infrastructure package to Congress. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, NPR's White House correspondent Tamara Keith, and Axios' congressional reporter Alayna Treene join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details. They also discuss the GOP's efforts to oust Representative Liz Cheney as conference chair.