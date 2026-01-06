White House doubles down on Trump's Greenland pursuit, says military action "always an option" The White House is doubling down on President Trump's pursuit of Greenland, saying that "using the U.S. military is always an option." The renewed focus on the Danish territory comes as questions remain about Trump's strategy in Venezuela. Ed O'Keefe and Lilia Luciano have more. Then, CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil sits down for an exclusive interview with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.