Live

Watch CBSN Live

White House defends $400M payment to Iran

The U.S. government is now defending a $400 million cash payment made to Iran in January. The timing of this payment is raising questions. CBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend joins CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.