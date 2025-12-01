White House confirms 2nd strike on alleged drug boat, denies Hegseth ordered it White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday confirmed Washington Post reporting that the U.S. launched two strikes on an alleged drug boat in September, but denied Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the second strike that killed two survivors of the initial attack. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports. Then, Jamil Jaffer, former associate counsel to President George W. Bush, joins with analysis.