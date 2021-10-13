White House introduces plan to relieve supply chain pressure amid threat of higher prices President Biden on Wednesday announced a plan to boost capacity at major ports in California and at companies like Walmart and UPS as supply chain backlogs threaten to worsen rising consumer prices. CBS News congressional reporter Nikole Killion, CBSN political contributor and White House reporter for The Associated Press Zeke Miller, and The Washington Examiner's political and investigative reporter Sarah Westwood join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.