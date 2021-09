White House announces COVID-19 vaccine mandates President Biden announced a new six-pronged strategy to tackle rising cases of COVID-19, including vaccine mandates for federal workers and companies with more than 100 employees. The Washington Examiner's political and investigaive reporter Sarah Westwood and the Washington Post's "Power Up" anchor Alayna Treene join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details, plus the battle among Democrats over the multi-trillion-dollar budget bill.