Live

Watch CBSN Live

White hot Christmas in store for East, Midwest

Instead of a white Christmas, forecasters people on the East Coast and in the Midwest should expect a white hot Christmas. Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher from our Boston station WBZ has the forecast for the holiday week.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.