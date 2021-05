Which character was killed off in "Star Trek: Discovery?" Part two of season one of "Star Trek: Discovery" made its return to CBS All Access on Sunday night, with a major bombshell: one of its main characters was killed off in the dramatic episode. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers sat down with showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen Berg, and actor Wilson Cruz, who plays Dr. Hugh Culber, to discuss what this death means for the series going forward.