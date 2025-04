Where stock markets stand as Trump doubles down on tariffs CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger breaks down what we're seeing from the markets Monday as President Trump reinforces his decision to impose sweeping tariffs on dozens of nations. "This is turbulence. This is uncertainty," CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger explained on CBS News 24/7. Plus, CBS News White House reporter Olivia Rinaldi brings us the latest from Washington, D.C.