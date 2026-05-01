WHCA scholarship recipients discuss dinner shooting: "I started just praying for everyone's safety" For more than 100 years, the White House Correspondents' Dinner has celebrated the First Amendment and freedom of the press. The annual event is also a fundraiser for journalism scholarships. This year, the White House Correspondents' Association awarded $156,000 in grants to 30 college students. Two recipients, Kaitlin Bender-Thomas and Madison Maynard, join "The Daily Report" to discuss the shooting.