Does the U.S. have an endgame with the Houthis? Since Jan. 11, the U.S. has launched 10 rounds of retaliatory strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The militant group says it is targeting ships it believes are linked to Israel. CBS News contributor and former Department of Homeland Security official Sam Vinograd joins to examine what the potential endgame is for the U.S. — if there is one.