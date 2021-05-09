Live

Watch CBSN Live

What's next for marijuana industry after recent crackdown?

The national movement to legalize marijuana took a big step forward this week – and a big step back. California became the largest state in the nation to permit recreational pot use, but on Thursday Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded Obama-era guidelines meant to limit federal prosecutions. Atlantic senior editor Derek Thompson joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss why this situation is so confusing and what this means for business owners in the burgeoning marijuana industry.
