What's next for astronauts who returned to Earth after nine unexpected months in space NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams splashed down off the Florida coast after spending more than nine months aboard the International Space Station—far longer than their planned eight-day mission. Their extended stay was due to a malfunction with Boeing's Starliner. Dr. Tom Marshburn, a veteran astronaut, joins us to discuss their return and what's next.