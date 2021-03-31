Live

What's in this year's Oscar swag bags?

This year's gift bags for Oscar nominees are worth $167,000 each. Some of the items inside include car rentals and a certificate for a top-of-the-line bike. CBSN's Elaine Quijano and Nancy Cordes show us what else is in the gift bag.
