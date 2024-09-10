Watch CBS News

What's coming up on season 57 of 60 Minutes

60 Minutes visits elephants in Thailand, reports on robots crafting classical sculptures in Italy, and boards a boat of U.S. Coast Guard surfmen off the Northwest coast in our 57th season. Tune in Sundays, after football, on CBS and Paramount+.
