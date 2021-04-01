Live

Watch CBSN Live

What’s behind the success of “Empire?”

Jamilah Lemieux, senior editor of Ebony.com, and Los Angeles Times music writer Gerrick Kennedy join CBSN to discuss the breakthrough success of the new TV drama “Empire” and what it could mean for the future of African Americans in entertainment.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.