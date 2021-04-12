Live

What's behind the Saudi-Iran rift?

Saudi Arabia's execution of a senior Shiite cleric has sparked protests across the Middle East, and has widened the rift between Saudis and Iranians. Lisa Daftari is Editor-in-Chief of Foreign Desk News and joins CBSN with some insight.
