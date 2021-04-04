Live

What's behind ice cream headaches?

The brain freeze, formally called sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia, is a common side effect of eating frozen treats in warm weather. WCCO's Heather Brown reports on what doctors know about brain freeze - and what to do if it happens to you.
