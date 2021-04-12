What's at stake as NFL playoff matchups determined Sunday It’s the final week of the NFL regular season and it features some big games with big playoff implications. In the NFC, all six teams are set. The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals hold the top two spots, followed by Green Bay Packers, Washington Redskins, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, but those seeds could change after Sunday night. Things are a little less clear in the AFC, as the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos currently hold the top two slots. CBS Sports "After Hours with Amy Lawrence" host Amy Lawrence joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to preview the matchups.