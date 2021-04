What you need to know about refinancing your home Mortgage rates are at their highest levels since October 2014. A 30-year fixed rate loan now averages 4.2 percent. About 56 percent of mortgage applicants are homeowners looking to refinance. In this installment of our "Eye on Money" series, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" with some important reminders if you're thinking about a new mortgage.