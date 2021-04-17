What would help determine whether EgyptAir crash was terrorism? No one has claimed responsibility for downing EgyptAir Flight 804, but terrorism has not been ruled out. It's not clear where a possible bomb could have been planted on board. In the 24 hours before the crash, the plane had flown from Eritrea to Egypt, then to Tunisia and back to Cairo, then on to Paris. Former CIA deputy director and CBS News senior security contributor Michael Morell joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss the clues officials are looking for.